ECHR obliges Azerbaijan to preserve right to life and health of two Armenian war prisoners  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The ECHR satisfied the application of the Armenian lawyers, obliging Azerbaijan to ensure the right to life and health of two Armenian prisoners of war, ARMENPRESS reports Artak Zeynalyan, former Justice Minister, representative of the interests of prisoners of war Areg Sargsyan and Narek Amirjanyan at the ECHR wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’At the same time the UCHR demanded Azerbaijan to present information to the European Court until October 22 about their situation and health condition’’, Zeynalyan wrote.

Worries in the Armenian public concerning the situation of the Armenian war prisoners in the Azerbaijani side soared up following the release by Azerbaijanis of a footage of the execution of allegedly Armenian unarmed war prisoners.