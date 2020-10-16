Pashinyan offers ''secession for salvation'' principle for NK conflict settlement  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan offers ''secession for salvation'' principle for Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

''Secession for salvation'' principle, which is the modern manifestation of the principle of self-determination of peoples, gives separate groups, peoples an opportunity to secede from any state when discrimination, large-scale human rights violations, or risk for genocide exists there, as well as to rule out the unification with a country, if it will lead to the above-mentioned consequences’', PM Pashinyan wrote, adding that the involvment of mercenary-terrorists and the terroristic actions of Turkey and Azerbijan give a real opportunity to reach an international comprehension of the principle for the case of Nagorno Karabakh.

