Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-10-20

YEREVAN, 16 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.47 drams to 492.15 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.45 drams to 576.26 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.29 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.87 drams to 636.79 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 258.33 drams to 29935.51 drams. Silver price down by 3.44 drams to 378.72 drams. Platinum price down by 414.03 drams to 13386.25 drams.