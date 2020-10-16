American-Armenians urge Congress to sanction Turkey and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Thousands of Armenians and many foreigners living in the United States held a protest on October 15 in Washington DC, outside the Congress, urging to condemn the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Armenia.

The protest participants urged the US authorities to impose sanctions on Turkey and Azerbaijan, stop providing military or any kind of aid to these countries and recognize Artsakh.

The protesters were holding the flags of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as posters, stating “We Demand Justice”, “Stop Azerbaijan”, “Recognize Artsakh”, “Stop War”, “We Will Win”.

Earlier the American-Armenians held another protest outside the Turkish Consulate and then outside the White House, demanding to recognize the independence of Artsakh, withdraw Turkey from NATO, stop providing financial aid to Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Armenians abroad are holding such protests not only in the United States, but also in many countries of the world.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

On October 10 an agreement has been reached in Moscow between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on cessation of hostilities in the NK conflict zone for humanitarian purposes. However, minutes after the agreement entered into force Azerbaijan again launched attacks against Artsakh and till now continues violating the humanitarian truce.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan