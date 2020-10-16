Los Angeles City Hall lit up in colors of Armenian flag

LOS ANGELES, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Los Angeles City Hall has been illuminated with the colors of the Armenian flag, Fox 11 LA reports.

The City Hall has been lit up in the colors of Armenia’s flag in solidarity with and support of the American-Armenian community.

On October 11 the Armenian community in LA organized a large March For Victory and a protest outside the Turkish Consulate against the ongoing Turkey-backed Azerbaijani aggression, attack on Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh). Both American-Armenians and foreign public figures, politicians joined the march.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

On October 10 an agreement has been reached in Moscow between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on cessation of hostilities in the NK conflict zone for humanitarian purposes. However, minutes after the agreement entered into force Azerbaijan again launched attacks against Artsakh and till now continues violating the humanitarian truce.

