Italy’s Milan recognizes Artsakh’s independence

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The City Council of Milan, Italy, has recognized the independence of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and condemned the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression, City Council member Matteo Forte said on Facebook.

The urgent motion on recognizing Artsakh has been passed in the City Council unanimously. According to the motion, the City Council tasked the Milan Mayor and the city’s executive authorities to ask Italy’s national authorities to recognize the Republic of Artsakh. “The recognition can lead not only to the restoration of justice, but also to the end of silence which has long becoming an accomplice to crime”, the City Council said.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

On October 10 an agreement has been reached in Moscow between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on cessation of hostilities in the NK conflict zone for humanitarian purposes. However, minutes after the agreement entered into force Azerbaijan again launched attacks against Artsakh and till now continues violating the humanitarian truce.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan