General of Libyan National Army confirms Turkey sends terrorists to Azerbaijan  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Major General of the Libyan National Army Ahmed al-Mismari confirms that Turkey sends terrorists to Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports, the General told Sky news Arabia.

‘’Thousands of terrorists, Syrian and of other nationality, have been sent to Libya by Turkey using Mitiga and Misrata airports. Now Turkey uses those airports to send Libyan, Syrian and other terrorists to Azerbaijan’’, Ahmed al-Mismari said.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan