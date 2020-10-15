Azerbaijan bombs Artsakh with ‘’Smerch’’ cluster warhead, killing a civilian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan bombed Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka settlement with ‘’Smerch’’ cluster warhead, killing a civilian, ARMENPRESS was informed from the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh.

‘’Another violation of the humanitarian ceasefire was recorded at 19:00. The target was Karmir Shuka settlement of Martuni region was. Azerbaijan bombed Karmir Shuka settlement with ‘’Smerch’’ cluster warhead. According to preliminary data, 1 civilian has been killed’’, reads the press release.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan