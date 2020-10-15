Russian, Turkish FMs underline absence of alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a phone conversation on October 15, during which they emphasized that the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no alternative, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

It’s mentioned that during the conversation the situation over Nagorno Karabakh was substantially discussed. The Foreign Ministers emphasized the absence of an alternative to the peaceful settlement. The sides reaffirmed the necessity of an unconditional implementation of the October 10 agreement reached between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in Moscow. The necessity of an immediate ceasefire and the coordination of mechanisms for its implementation were highlighted.

The importance of operative coordination of steps to resume the negotiation process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group mechanisms in order to achieve real results was also stressed.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan