Azerbaijan failed its military task to blockade Artsakh – PM’s Chief Adviser

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces, which are supported by Turkey and mercenary-terrorists, failed to fulfill their military task for the 1st day of the war, Vagharshak Harutyunyan, Chief Adviser to PM Pashinyan, said in a press conference at ARMENPRESS media hall.

‘’The Turkey-Azerbaijan-terrorists ally aimed to break through the defensive line of Artsakh from north and south. In the southern direction they were trying to occupy the Nagorno Karabakh’s (Artsakh) territory bordering with Iran and reach the borders of Armenia in Meghri. In the northern direction they were trying to reach the road to Stepanakert, to Karvachar, blocking the road of Lachin. With these they would blockade Artsakh. They failed to fulfill their military task of the 1st day and up till now are trying to do that’’, Harutyunyan said.

According to the Chief Adviser to the PM, this war has been planned by Turkey and pursues the interests of Turkey.

‘’Their goal is creating neo-Ottoman Empire and swallow Azerbaijan. If we used to say that there is one nation to countries speaking about Turkey and Azerbaijan, now we can say there is one nation and one country’’, Harutyunyan said.

The Armenian side has raised concerns numerous times that Azerbaijan’s Aliyev has lost the power in his country, which has been taken over by Turkish military.

