Artsakh bomb squads dispose 300mm Smerch rocket fired by Azeri military in Stepanakert City

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Bomb squads of the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh continue clearing Stepanakert City from unexploded bombs and missiles that were fired by Azerbaijani armed forces.

The service that it most recently disposed of a 300mm rocket fired from a Smerch multiple rocket launcher. The projectile had landed near a residential home in a yard after the October 10 humanitarian ceasefire was to come into effect.

It said that the disposal was filmed and reported by many foreign reporters at the scene.

