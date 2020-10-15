Artsakh military denies Azeri reports alleging strike at peaceful settlement

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh is denying Azerbaijani reports alleging it has fired at Azerbaijani peaceful settlements.

Defense Army spokesperson Suren Sarumyan reiterated to ARMENPRESS that the Artsakh military has never targeted the peaceful population.

“That’s yet another Azerbaijani propaganda fake,” he said.

He once again stressed the Azeri military’s inhumane practice of deploying its firing positions near peaceful settlements, but noted that the Artsakh military targets exclusively legitimate military targets in their counterstrikes.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan