Tankian asks followers to urge White House, Congress to condemn Azerbaijani aggression

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Rock musician, soloist of System of A Down Serj Tankian condemns the Azerbaijani offensive against Artsakh, asks his followers to urge the White House and Congress to condemn the Azeri aggression.

“Just weeks ago, the people of Artsakh and Armenia were living in peace. Now, their homeland has turned into a warzone at the hands of Azerbaijan and Turkey. They need our help urgently. Please urge The White House and Congress to condemn Azeri and Turkish aggression”, he said, calling on to sign the petitions at marchtojustice.org/action-alerts and https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/.../condemn-aggression...

