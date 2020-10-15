Austrian Parliament unanimously condemns Turkish intervention in NK, offers peace talks in Vienna

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Austrian Parliament has unanimously adopted a proposal/motion condemning the Turkish military intervention in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and arms supply to Azerbaijan and proposing peace talks in Vienna.

The motion was presented by lawmakers Reinhold Lopatka, Ewa Ernst-Dziedzic and Pamela Rendi-Wagner .

The Austrian Armenian Committee for Justice and Democracy reported that the main points of the proposal/motion are:

Austrian & EU ceasefire efforts Condemnation of Turkish interference and arms supply Peace talks in Vienna

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan