Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 October

President of Artsakh bestows Defense Minister with Lieutenant-General military rank

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan bestowed Minister of Defense, Major-General Jalal Harutyunyan with the Lieutenant-General military rank, the President said on Facebook.

“Today by my decree Defense Minister of Artsakh, Commander of the Defense Army, Major-General Jalal Harutyunyan has been bestowed with the Lieutenant-General military rank. Glory to our army”, the President said on Facebook.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





