Armenia PM petitions President to bestow military ranks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has submitted a petition to President Armen Sarkissian on bestowing military ranks, the PM said on Facebook.

“I have submitted a petition to the President of the Republic on bestowing Commander of the 2nd Army Corps, Colonel Arayik Harutyunyan with the Major-General military rank, Commander of the 4th Army Corps, Colonel Artak Budaghyan with the Major-General military rank and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Onik Gasparyan with the Colonel-General military rank”, the PM said.

The PM said earlier that he has also petitioned to bestow posthumously National Hero title to Colonel Vahagn Asatryan for his heroic deeds during the defense of the homeland from the Turkish-Azerbaijani terrorist aggression.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan