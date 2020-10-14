Putin talks with Erdoğan, expresses deep concerns over involvement of militants from Middle East

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, ARMENPRESS reports, citing the press service of the Kremlin, the sides discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh in detail.

The sides highlighted the implementation of the humanitarian ceasefire. They supported the the measures for the activation of a political process, particularly based on the principles developed by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

Putin expressed deep concerns over the participation of militants from the Middle East in Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The Russian President hoped that Turkey, as an OSCE Minsk Group member, will have a constructive role in the de-escalation of the conflict.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan