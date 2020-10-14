Russian military checking reports on strikes carried out by Azerbaijan at Armenia’s territory

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Russian military officers are participating in the verification of reports on strikes carried out by Azerbaijan at the territory of Armenia, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

“Our military agency is checking the information, they are in constant touch with their partners of the two countries. You know that the defense minister held phone talks with his counterparts of the two countries. That information is being checked and analyzed”, Peskov said.

Asked if that information is confirmed, whether it will mean that some mechanisms of CSTO will enter into force, Peskov said: “Let’s wait for the results of checking”.

Armenia’s defense ministry reported today that the Azerbaijani armed forces targeted on-duty military equipment in the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the area bordering Karvajar, based solely on assumptions that this equipment was allegedly on stand-by to strike Azerbaijani settlements.

