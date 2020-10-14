'Not a single missile, shell or bullet was fired on Azerbaijan'- Armenia on unprovoked Azeri strike

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military has hit an on-duty military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces deployed in the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the area bordering Karvajar, the Defense Ministry of Armenia said.

“On October 14, the Azerbaijani armed forces targeted on-duty military equipment in the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the area bordering Karvajar, based solely on assumptions that this equipment was allegedly on stand-by to strike Azeri settlements. It’s needless to mention that the Azeri defense ministry’s claim can’t have any grounds. In fact, the Azerbaijani military-political leadership, based solely on assumptions, allow themselves targeting Armenian military equipment stationed in the territory of the Republic of Armenia that conduct routine military service.

Reaffirming that so far not a single missile, shell or bullet has been fired from the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijan, at the same time we are announcing that from now on the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia reserve the right to target in similar logic any military facility or military movement in the territory of Azerbaijan.

The entire responsibility of changing the combat operations zone and logic falls entirely on the Azerbaijani military-political leadership.

Fortunately, no one was killed or wounded in this Azeri attack,” the Defense Ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan