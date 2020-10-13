Turkey instructs Baku not to stop military operations – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia is confident that as long as Turkey does not change its position, Azerbaijan will not stop its military operations against Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Pashinyan told Reuters, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Pashinyan told that only the change of the position of Turkey on Nagorno Karabakh can push Azerbaijan to cease military operations, but following the Moscow agreement on Saturday on the ceasefire he has not seen any signals from Ankara about change of position.

Pashinyan accused Turkey of thwarting the ceasefire regime and attempting to infiltrate to South Caucasus with its expansionist aspirations.

‘’I am confident that as long as Turkey does not change its position, Azerbaijan will not stop military operations’’, the PM said.

He also emphasized that before the agreement on the ceasefire was reached, Turkey had already announced that Azerbaijan should not stop the military operations. And following the agreement the Turkish foreign minister called Azerbaijan, which, in fact, was an instruction not to cease military operations in any case.

‘’Turkey has come to the South Caucasus to continue the policy it drives in the Mediterranean region against Greece, Cyprus, its policy in Libya, Syria and Iraq. It’s an expansionist policy.

Turkey’s expansionist plans to north, east and south-east are not a secret, and the problem is that Armenians in the South Caucasus are the last obstacle for that expansionist policy. And now Turkey is in no way solving Karabakh issue. Turkey is trying to continue its policy of the Armenian Genocide, because Armenia and the Armenian people in the South Caucasus are the last obstacle on its expansionist way to north, east and south-east’’, Pashinyan said, warning that the entire South Caucasus will become like Syria and that fire will spread to the north, to the south very fast, within months, and some time later will reach the east.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan