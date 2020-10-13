Pashinyan highlights right to self-determination of nations talking with Dutch PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Dutch PM Mark Rutte on October 13.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Pashinyan delivered information over the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression and the military operations taking place in Artsakh.

Pashinyan drew the attention of Mark Rutte on the fact that Azerbaijan infringed the humanitarian ceasefire agreement declared on October 10 and continued military operations.

The Dutch PM highlighted the preservation of the ceasefire between the sides and resumption of the peace process.

In the context of the settlement of the conflict, the Prime Minister of Armenia highlighted the implementation of the right to self-determination of nations.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan