Armenian FM, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council meet in Moscow

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Russian Security Council.

Mnatsakanyan and Patrushev discussed issues of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

The sides affirmed the commitment for an exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The Armenian FM is in Moscow on an official visit starting from October 12. He has already met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

