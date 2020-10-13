Russia’s Lavrov, EU’s Borrel discuss settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict over phone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EU’s High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel held a telephone conversation on October 13, discussing a number of issues, including the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Russian foreign ministry reported.

Josep Borrel introduced FM Lavrov on the results of the meeting of the Council of EU Foreign Ministers held on October 12.

A number of international issues were discussed, including the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in accordance with the Moscow statement made by the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan. The officials also touched upon issues relating to Ukraine and Belarus.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan