Apartment ablaze as Azerbaijan continues indiscriminate shelling of towns in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military continued targeting peaceful settlements of Artsakh and shelled the towns of Askeran, Martuni and Martakert overnight October 12-13, Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said.

“The night was restless in the towns of Askeran, Martuni and Martakert. Azerbaijan continued bombarding Artsakh’s settlements, violating the humanitarian truce declared on October 10. Civilian facilities came under Azerbaijani fire during the night. An apartment was ablaze in Martakert,” Poghosyan said, adding that this attack did not lead to casualties.

A total of 31 civilians, including children, have been killed in Artsakh amid Azeri indiscriminate bombardments since September 27.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan