673 unexploded bombs of Turkish and Israeli production found in Artsakh’s Stepanakert

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The mining specialists of the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh continue the works to discover and neutralize the unexploded bombs and mines.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the State Service, only in Stepanakert they have already discovered 673 missiles, bombs and cluster explosives of Turkish and Israeli production.

By the instruction of the Head of the State Service Colonel Karen Sargsyan, the unexploded ammunition has been taken out of Stepanakert and neutralized in a safe zone.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan