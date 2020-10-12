EU Foreign Ministers emphasize necessity for stopping military operations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell referred to the situation in Nagorno Krabakh conflict zone following the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the EU Member States, underlining the necessity of stopping the military operations.

ARMENPRESS reports Borrell emphasized that during the meeting they listened to the data presented by the French Foreign Minister about the assessments of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

‘’We emphasized the necessity to stop military operations and return to the negotiation table. We discussed the issue how we can contribute to that. We call on all the regional countries to make their contribution to the implementation of the ceasefire and make steps towards peace’’, Borrell said.