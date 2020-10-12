France condemns infringement of humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. France condemns the violation of the agreement on humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, a foreign ministry representative of France announced, strongly urging the sides to preserve the Moscow agreements.

‘’France, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country, is fully ready to contribute to the resumption of negotiations without any preconditions aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement to the conflict’’, he said.

Earlier France had saluted the humanitarian ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, emphasizing that it has to be fully implemented in order to secure conditions for putting end to the enmity.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan