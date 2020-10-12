Protracting the resumption of NK talks is wrong, says Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Russia expects that the October 10 Moscow agreement on cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh will be steadily preserved, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow amid Azerbaijan’s disregard to the truce and continued attacks on Artsakh.

“We exchanged views on how to move forward. Not all issues will be resolved quickly and simultaneously. We understand that a process is necessary, but we find the protraction of the resumption of the political negotiations process to be wrong. As our Armenian partners informed us, the ways on how to move forward will be discussed at the meeting of minister Mnatsakanyan and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, which will take place in Moscow,” Lavrov said.

