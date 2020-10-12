WATCH: Azeri AN-2 bomber shot down in Artsakh airspace

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Air Defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army have shot down an Azerbaijani AN-2 unmanned bomber aircraft that had breached the airspace and was attacking Artsakh in the eastern direction on October 12.

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh released the video from the downing of the warplane.

The Azeri armed forces are ignoring the humanitarian ceasefire and have launched attacks at Artsakh. Fierce fighting is taking place in Hadrut as the Azeri forces are attempting an invasion.

