Defense Army continues countermeasures to neutralize Azeri raid team in Hadrut direction

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Ministry announced on October 12 that the Defense Army continues the countermeasures on blocking and neutralizing the Turkish-backed Azeri raid team that infiltrated in the direction of Hadrut.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry also refuted yet another fake report issued by the Azeri media.

“The Azerbaijani news media are spreading news claiming that retreating Defense Army units in the direction of Karmir Shuka have been hit with artillery strikes which resulted in serious losses. As usual, the Azerbaijani propaganda machine is distorting the reality in an attempt to prove at any cost Ilham Aliyev’s groundless statement claiming to have taken Hadrut under control. The Defense Army units continue to confidently fulfill their combat mission at the entire length of the frontline. At the same time the Defense Army units are successfully thwarting the offensive attempts of the Azerbaijani armed forces which are not observing the humanitarian ceasefire. The operation to block and eliminate the sabotage-reconnaissance team that infiltrated in the direction of Hadrut continues. The tactical situation is under the full control of the Defense Army. We call on our compatriots to follow exclusively official news,” the Artsakh Defense Ministry aid.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan