EU urges to strictly respect ceasefire agreement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The EU urges to strictly respect the humanitarian ceasefire agreement reached during the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on October 9.

‘’ The EU welcomes the agreement reached on 10 October on a humanitarian ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The EU urges the sides to strictly abide by this agreement and calls on all actors, including external parties, to refrain from any actions that may lead to further casualties. In this respect, we note with extreme concern the reports of continued military activities, including against civilian targets, as well as civilian casualties and urge the sides to ensure full respect of the agreement on the ground.

The EU calls upon the sides to engage in substantive negotiations without delay under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, without preconditions and on the basis of the agreed upon principles.

The EU continues to support the work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in seeking a negotiated political solution to the conflict and will remain engaged in efforts towards lasting peace in the region’’, ARMENPRESS reports reads the Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union.

On October 9 a ceasefire agreement was reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs mediated by Russian FM. Aetsakh has voiced about numerous cases of the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan since the agreement entered into force, including launching missile strikes against cities and settlements of Artsakh.

On October 11 Azerbaijani armed forces made offensive attempts in the north-eastern and southern directions.

5 civilians in Artsakh were killed by Azerbaijani forces after the declaration of the ceasefire and 20 were killed before.

