Turkish F-16 fighter jets continue coordinating UAV attacks of Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish F-16 fighter jets continue coordinate the UAV attacks of Azerbaijani armed forces, representative of MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference on October 11.

‘’The Turkish air forces continue to control the activities of the Azerbaijani air forces. Particularly, with the support of air control points, 6 Turkish F-16 fighter jets accompany Turkish and Israeli-made combat UAVs that strike Artsah’s infrastructures, communication channels and armed forces. These acts are prevented by the air defense units of the Defense Army’’, Hovhannisyan said.

On September 29 a Turkish F-16 fighter jet downed an Armenian SU-25 jet in the Armenian air space. The pilot did not survive.

Azerbaijan unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. In addition to the military and political support of Turkey to Azerbaijan, Turkey has also deployed thousands of mercenary-terrorists in Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh.

On October 9 a ceasefire agreement was reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs mediated by Russian FM. Aetsakh has voiced about numerous cases of the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan since the agreement entered into force, including launching missile strikes against cities and settlements of Artsakh.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan