A civilian dies in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani night bombing

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Following the declaration of the ceasefire, a civilian was killed by Azerbaijani bombing of Martuni town of Artsakh during the night. Several houses have been damaged, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Information Center of Artsakh.

On October 9 a ceasefire agreement was reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs mediated by Russian FM. Aetsakh has voiced about numerous cases of the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan since the agreement entered into force, including launching missile strikes against cities and settlements of Artsakh.

Azerbaijani armed forces also launched attempts of offensive in the evening of October 11 in the north-eastern and southern directions.

