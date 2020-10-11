Pope Francis condemns targeting of churches

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis took a moment at the Angelus prayer on October 11 to recall the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), condemning the targeting of churches, Vatican News reports.

Pope Francis highly appreciated the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes.

“Even though the truce appears very fragile, I encourage its continuation and express my sympathy for the loss of lives, for the suffering, and for the destruction of homes and places of worship”, Pope Francis said.

Pope Francis then invited everyone to pray for the victims and those whose lives are in danger.

On October 8 Azerbaijan bombarded the St. Ghazanchetsots Church in Artsakh’s Shushi.