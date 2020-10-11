Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

Azerbaijan lost 4719 troops in two weeks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Unified InfoCenter released updated data of Azerbaijani military losses of personnel and materiel.

4719 troops of the Azeri military were killed in action amid the attacks on Artsakh.

The Azeri military also lost 165 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 17 warplanes, 510 armored equipment, 4 TOS systems.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





