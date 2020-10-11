Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

Artsakh military death toll reaches 429

Artsakh military death toll reaches 429

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh reported that an additional 25 of its troops have been killed amid the Azerbaijani attacks.

The total death toll in the Artsakh military reached 429.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration