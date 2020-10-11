Artsakh military death toll reaches 429
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh reported that an additional 25 of its troops have been killed amid the Azerbaijani attacks.
The total death toll in the Artsakh military reached 429.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 13:01 Presidential election begins in Tajikistan
- 12:53 Artsakh military death toll reaches 429
- 12:50 Azerbaijan lost 4719 troops in two weeks
- 12:36 ‘We are all a part of one global Armenian nation’ - Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian’s call
- 11:59 President of Artsakh highlights OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship’s role in NK negotiations and peace process
- 11:33 Artsakh mulls requesting Armenia, other countries to recognize independence if Azeris keep attacking
- 11:22 COVID-19: Armenia confirms 715 new cases in past 24 hours
- 11:14 Turkey,Azerbaijan are trying to create new international terrorist arena, warns Artsakh president
- 11:12 Situation in Artsakh’s settlements and frontline relatively calm
- 11:08 No place left in Stepanakert that wasn’t bombed – Artsakh President on Azeri indiscriminate attacks
- 10:54 Exchange of bodies should have started today: Azerbaijan again indifferent to its victims
- 10:51 Artsakh slams Israel for responsibility in Azeri genocidal attack
- 10:39 All issues are being solved within seconds: President of Artsakh thanks Armenia’s authorities
- 10:34 Artsakh exercises right to self-defense amid threat of extermination – President Harutyunyan
- 10:07 March For Victory: US Congressman Brad Sherman to join the march in solidarity with Artsakh people
- 09:45 WATCH: Further proof of Azerbaijan deploying jihadist mercenaries from terrorist organizations
- 09:36 ‘Artsakh should become symbol of world justice’, Armenian PM says
- 04:43 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
- 03:01 Armenia and Artsakh refuted claims on Ganja bombardment
- 02:56 Azerbaijan shells Artsakh’s capital despite the ceasefire
- 01:18 Azerbaijan continues violating humanitarian ceasefire – Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry
- 00:49 Kim Kardashian donates 1 million USD to ‘’Hayastan’’ All Armenian Fund
- 00:37 BREAKING: There are proofs of terrorists fighting against Artsakh
- 00:19 This is heinous aggression – FM Mnatsakanyan about Azerbaijani attacks
- 00:00 It is an absolute lie – Armenia, Artsakh deny striking Azerbaijan’s Tartar city
13:50, 10.08.2020
Viewed 12739 times BREAKING: Azerbaijan destroys Christian cathedral in town of Shushi, Artsakh
10:49, 10.04.2020
Viewed 12132 times Ganja military airbase is 'no more' - Artsakh says
11:13, 10.08.2020
Viewed 7399 times Geneva City Council adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh
22:11, 10.06.2020
Viewed 6251 times URGENT: Artsakh’s President calls for international anti-terrorist coalition
15:24, 10.08.2020
Viewed 5505 times They bomb our churches, we preserve mosques – Archbishop on Azeri “ISIS-style” attack in Artsakh