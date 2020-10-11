Turkey,Azerbaijan are trying to create new international terrorist arena, warns Artsakh president

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Turkey and Azerbaijan are trying to create a new international terrorism arena within the framework of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said at a news conference on the Turkish-backed Azeri aggression.

“The greatest encroachment against mankind is happening in Artsakh. They are trying to create a new platform of international terrorism within the framework of the Artsakh issue. Everyone should realize this,” he said, referring to the proven involvement of jihadist mercenaries from various terror groups in the Azeri side who were recruited and brought to the conflict zone by Turkey.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan