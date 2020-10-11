Situation in Artsakh’s settlements and frontline relatively calm

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the settlements of the Republic of Artsakh and the frontline is relatively calm at this moment, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said at a press conference.

“According to the data in the morning the situation is relatively calmer. We don’t know how long it will last. The settlements are not under missile strikes and shelling. There are very small shootings in the frontline, small artillery is being used, small inter-positional battles are taking place. I don’t know how the day will develop”, he said.

The agreement on declaring a cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact entered into force on October 10, at 12:00. The agreement has been achieved in Moscow based on the results of talks of the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers.

