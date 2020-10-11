WATCH: Further proof of Azerbaijan deploying jihadist mercenaries from terrorist organizations

WARNING: Video contains images that could be disturbing to some viewers.

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Further proof of Azerbaijan using mercenaries from different terrorist organizations in the attacks on Artsakh has surfaced.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia shared a video obtained by the Armenian Unified InfoCenter filmed by the jihadist mercenaries themselves in the ongoing battles in Artsakh.

“This is the true face of today’s war,” Pashinyan said.

“The Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem recruited and deployed against Artsakh members from various terrorist organizations. The Armenians around the world should put this revealing fact before the world through non-violent, peaceful and lawful measures and focus on the following agenda: condemnation of the terrorist attack on Artsakh and the recognition of the independence of Artsakh. And of course, assistance by all possible means to Artsakh to withstand this challenge,” Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan