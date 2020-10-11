Kim Kardashian donates 1 million USD to ‘’Hayastan’’ All Armenian Fund

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. World famous TV star donates 1 million USD to ‘’Hayastan’’ All Armenian Fund, ARMENPRESS reports Kardashian twitted about this.

‘’ I will be donating $1 million to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps. The

The ArmeniaFund is directly helping those that have been impacted during this critical time with humanitarian aid through food, shelter, and medical care’’, she wrote.