Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

Kim Kardashian donates 1 million USD to ‘’Hayastan’’ All Armenian Fund

Kim Kardashian donates 1 million USD to ‘’Hayastan’’ All Armenian Fund

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. World famous TV star donates 1 million USD to ‘’Hayastan’’ All Armenian Fund, ARMENPRESS reports Kardashian twitted about this.

‘’ I will be donating $1 million to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps. The

The ArmeniaFund is directly helping those that have been impacted during this critical time with humanitarian aid through food, shelter, and medical care’’, she wrote.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration