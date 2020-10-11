It is an absolute lie – Armenia, Artsakh deny striking Azerbaijan’s Tartar city

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Artsakh strongly deny the Azerbaijani information about striking Azerbaijan’s Tartar city, spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS that Azerbaijan’s announcement is an absolute lie.

‘’This is an absolute lie. Minutes after the press release was issued, Azerbaijan targeted Stepanakert. By this disinformation they paved the way for again striking Stepanakert’’, Stepanyan said.

Spokesperson of Artsakh’s President Vahram Poghosyan also denied the Azerbaijani information.

‘’I want to note that we still preserve the ceasefire agreement. If no adequate assessment is given (to the acts of Azerbaijani armed forces – edit.), the Defense Army will be forced to retaliate’’, Poghsoayn said.

Despite the ceasefire agreement reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs under the mediation of the Russian FM in Moscow, Azerbaijan continued to bomb Stepanakert, capital of Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan