Russian war reporter supposes the saboteurs who invaded Hadrut were Turkish special forces

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The reporter of Russian WarGonzo notes in his footage that there are all grounds to suppose that the group of saboteurs that invaded Artsakh’s Hadrut town and were later repelled was comprised of Turkish special forces.

ARMENPRESS reports the reporter notes they were dressed in black and their goal was to raise Azerbaijani flag in the town to be able to confirm the political announcement of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev about capturing Hadrut.

The video will not be posted due to non-normative lexicon.

The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs announced about a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 10, 12:00 aimed at the exchange of captives and bodies of victims under the mediation of the ICRC. However, Azerbaijani forces made a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut and the Defense Army of Artsakh continues its countermeasures to eliminate the raid.

Later, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan informed that the situation in the town is under full control of the Defense Army.

On October 9, Aliyev had announced that the Azeri forces have captured Hadrut, a claim that was debunked by Artsakh as a “total lie.”

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan