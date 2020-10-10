Artsakh military death toll reaches 404
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh said that an additional 28 of its troops have been killed in action amid the Azerbaijani attacks.
The total death toll of the Artsakh military has reached 404.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 15:35 France welcomes agreement on cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in NK conflict zone
- 15:25 Stepanakert City bomb squads clear unexploded ordnances left from Azeri bombings
- 15:18 “All diplomatic channels” utilized for bringing to life cessation of hostilities agreement
- 15:08 Rouhani expresses support to agreement on cessation of hostilities in NK at phone talk with Putin
- 14:58 Azeri forces launch sabotage raid on town of Hadrut in Artsakh
- 14:42 Georgia welcomes agreement on cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in NK conflict zone
- 14:40 President Sarkissian hopeful ceasefire will be beginning of return to peace process
- 14:38 Recognition of expression of Artsakh’s right to self-determination is of special importance – FM
- 14:29 Iran welcomes agreement on cessation of hostilities along Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 14:05 Rep. Brad Sherman calls for applying Global Magnitsky sanctions on Azeri officials
- 13:39 Azerbaijan went to talks by understanding consequences of its actions, says political scientist
- 13:22 COVID-19: Armenia reports 649 new cases, 243 recoveries in one day
- 13:06 Armenian side denies “yet another lie” of Azerbaijan alleging strikes at Tartar and Aghdam
- 13:03 Russia registers highest coronavirus growth rate in past day
- 12:53 Situation calm in Stepanakert City
- 12:40 Azeri forces ignore ceasefire and launch attack at Artsakh position at 12:05
- 12:14 Artsakh Defense Army ordered to cease fire
- 11:26 Azerbaijani military tries to use time left before ceasefire initiation
- 11:12 Toronto Mayor concerned over bombardments of civilian settlements in Nagorno Karabakh
- 11:06 Artsakh military death toll reaches 404
- 11:01 Moscow agreements to become the first step leading to lasting ceasefire – former US Co-Chair
- 10:59 Various intensity fighting continues in NK as Azeri military launches increased drone attacks
- 10:30 Azerbaijan bombs village in Armenia with combat drone
- 10:24 Air raid sirens activated in Stepanakert City
- 10:10 Azeri forces increase UAV use in 'malicious' attempt to change situation until planned ceasefire
