Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

Artsakh military death toll reaches 404

Artsakh military death toll reaches 404

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh said that an additional 28 of its troops have been killed in action amid the Azerbaijani attacks.

The total death toll of the Artsakh military has reached 404.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration