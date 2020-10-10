Armenia FM discloses details from 11-hour long talks with Azeri and Russian counterparts

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has disclosed details from his 11-hour long talks in Moscow with the Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Speaking to Channel 1, Mnatsakanyan said the process was “rather difficult.”

“Of course for us the priority objective was to reach a situation when we’d be able to put an end to this aggression,” he said.

“The aggression in this case was unique because Azerbaijan’s actions were paired with rather overt and strong support from Turkey and with the involvement of international terrorist syndicates. In fact, our compatriots in Nagorno Karabakh were fighting in rather unique conditions, when in addition to Azerbaijan there was such a strong attack with the involvement of such forces,” Mnatsakanyan said.

He said that the situation in the region remains rather fragile and that it is necessary to achieve ceasefire.

“This had become a rather serious challenge for the region and first of all for Nagorno Karabakh and speaking about any kind of progress without putting an end to this situation would certainly be impossible. What we were able to record during rather long negotiations is that we need a ceasefire, stop this atrocity, this war, stipulate and strengthen this ceasefire and then only speak about the peace process and also reaffirm that the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship remains the only format which is the internationally recognized platform for the negotiations and the peace process,” he said. Mnatsakanyan added that any other power, namely Turkey, can’t have any role in this.

“The first objective is to end this crisis,” he said.

Ceasefire is being declared starting October 10, 12:00 at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact for the exchange of bodies of the victims and POWs at the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

