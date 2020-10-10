Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani FMs negotiate for 9 hours, still in process

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan – Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Sergey Lavrov and Ceyhun Bayramov continue for almost 9 hours. ARMENPRESS reports during this period the negotiations were paused for a few times.

During the 1st pause the Azerbaijani FM left the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to reporters, he visited the Azerbaijani embassy in Moscow and returned.

On October 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to Moscow to discuss the issue of a humanitarian ceasefire on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, so as the side could exchange bodies of victims and captives. The negotiations between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs take place with the mediation of the Russian FM.

