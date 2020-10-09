Armenian FM arrives in Moscow

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has already arrived in Moscow where the consultations of FMs of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia are expected.

The Armenian foreign ministry said earlier that the agenda will focus exclusively on cessations of hostilities, humanitarian issues of exchanging bodies and prisoners of war.

On October 8 President of Russia Vladimir Putin urged to cease the military operations in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, citing humanitarian reasons. The Kremlin reported that the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been invited to Moscow for holding consultations on this issue on October 9.

