Armenia and Azerbaijan confirm participation in Moscow talks – Russian foreign ministry says

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Azerbaijan have confirmed that their foreign ministers will attend talks in Moscow upon the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told TASS.

“Yerevan and Baku have confirmed participation in Moscow talks at the foreign ministerial level. Active preparations are underway,” she said.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin had earlier called for a halt in the military actions in Nagorno Karabakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan