Moscow ready to host possible meeting between FMs of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Russia holds consultations over organizing the possible meeting between Armenian and Russian FMs in Moscow, Official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova said in a briefing on October 8.

She noted that Russia actively continues mediations efforts for an immediate cessation of fire in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and resumption of peace process both at the national level and in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship.

Reminding of the statement of the Presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries, Zakharova said, ‘’Different action plans are being developed, one of which is that our side has offered to provide the platform of Moscow for a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan with the participation of the Minsk Group Co-chairs. Consultations over the time for the possible meeting are underway’’, Zakharova said.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay an official visit to Russia on October 12.

