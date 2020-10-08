Azeri forces again strike Shushi Cathedral, bombard Stepanakert City

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces are again bombarding Stepanakert City and the town of Shushi in Artsakh, and the heavily damaged Holy Savior (Ghazanchetsots) Cathedral was again hit.

Artsakh Public Radio Director Ani Minasyan told ARMENPRESS that the air raid sirens in Stepanakert City are activated non-stop amid the Azeri strikes on civilians.

“One after another, they are striking from the morning on. The air raid siren doesn’t stop. They bombarded minutes ago again,” Minasyan said.

Artsakh presidential foreign affairs advisor Davit Babayan said the Azeri forces delivered another strike on the Holy Savior (Ghazanchetsots) Cathedral in Shushi.

“They again targeted Ghazanchetsots. This entirely fits in their style, because this is genocidal policy and a cultural genocide, because targeting a church is nothing else than targeting the Armenian value system,” he said.

Ghazanchetsots is the seat of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church. The cathedral suffered the first Azeri rocket strike earlier on October 8.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan