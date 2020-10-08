NK conflict has long received religious coloring by Azerbaijan – Syrian journalist

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Russian-Syrian journalist, expert on international studies Abbas Cuma says the Nagorno Karabakh conflict has long received a religious coloring for Azerbaijan.

Commenting on today’s attack by Azerbaijan on the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Artsakh’s Shushi, the journalist told Armenpress: “I saw how the elderly people are crying in the church, holding from walls and praying. I understood that it is not an ordinary place for them where they can pray, it is much more, a symbol, a second home, for all Armenians, not only for the residents of Karabakh, but also for those who live in Armenia or even abroad. It’s a very important church for all Armenians. I regret that this conflict is starting to receive a religious coloring. It has long received such coloring by Azerbaijanis. I see it with the rhetoric existing on social media. Many in Azerbaijan perceive this as a fight for Islam”.

The reporter stated that he has not seen such moods in Armenia. “This is not a religious war for Armenians”, he added.

The Holy Ghazanchetsots Church of Shushi has been attacked by Azerbaijan on October 8.

Ghazanchetsots is the seat of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan